5 sought in attack on 2 CTA bus passengers on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are seeking to identify five suspects accused of attacking two passengers aboard a CTA bus shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 8 in the 1300 block of West 98th Street. Investigators said the suspects struck the victims with their hands and kicked them during the assault. Police released descriptions of the five suspects but have not disclosed additional details about the incident. Authorities have not said whether the victims were injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives–Mass Transit at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing report No. JK247060.



Two passengers were allegedly attacked by a group of five people aboard a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side last month, and police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 8 in the 1300 block of West 98th Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said the suspects struck the victims with their hands and kicked them during the attack.

The suspects were described as:

A Black male wearing a black coat and black pants.

A Black female wearing a black coat, a red shirt and braids.

A Black female wearing a pink shower cap and a black shirt.

A Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A Black female wearing a white shirt.

Two passengers were allegedly attacked by a group of five people aboard a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side last month, and police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the incident, including whether the victims were injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives–Mass Transit at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK247060.