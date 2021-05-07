5 wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago

Five people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago, including a 12-year-old boy who was critically hurt in Douglas on the South Side.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the boy was shot in the chest inside a home in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials.

The boy was shot by another child who was playing with a handgun and accidentally fired it, police said. The child fled and the handgun was recovered at the scene.

A man was shot Thursday morning as he was dropped off in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A woman in a black Jeep then pulled up at 5:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Campbell Avenue and fired shots at the man, police said.

The man, 21, was shot in his inner thigh and buttocks, police said. He went to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Also Thursday morning, a driver was in serious condition after he was shot several times by people in another car in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At least two shooters opened fire from a maroon car at 6:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

Eleven rounds struck the man’s silver sedan, and three of the bullets hit the 52-year-old man in the abdomen, police said. Media reports showed the man’s car crashed into a concrete barrier.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition police said. No arrests have been made.

A gas station employee was shot Thursday night in Burnside while trying to stop a group of males from leaving the store without paying for an item.

About 8:40 p.m., the employee came from behind the counter to stop a group of three males from leaving the store in the 400 block of East 95th Street without paying when one pointed a gun at him, police said.

The employee, a 37-year-old man, grabbed the gun and pushed it toward the ground as the person fired shots, striking him three times in the leg, police said.

The group fled the scene and the employee was transported to the University of Chicago Medical center in fair condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a road-rage related shooting in Ravenswood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., he was a passenger of a vehicle and the driver got into an argument with the driver of a black BMW in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, after the two vehicles almost collided, police said.

The driver of the black BMW then pulled alongside him and fire a shot that went through the door and struck the 19-year-old in the leg, Chicago police said. He was driver to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he is in fair condition.

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.