19-year-old wounded in road-rage shooting in Ravenswood

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a road-rage related shooting Thursday morning in Ravenswood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., he was a passenger of a vehicle and the driver got into an argument with the driver of a black BMW in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, after the two vehicles almost collided, Chicago police said.

The driver of the black BMW then pulled alongside him and fire a shot that went through the door and struck the 19-year-old in the leg, Chicago police said. He was driver to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he is in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.