2 killed, 11 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park.

The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, when a vehicle drove past them and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The 33-year-old was shot in the leg and lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 29, struck in the wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was found shot to death in front of a home in Armour Square on the South Side Wednesday morning. A neighbor found the man, 36, about 6:05 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 200 block of West 37th Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was found shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place, and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his arm, back and leg, police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Minutes prior, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by in Calumet Heights on the South Side. About 11:25 p.m., the 25-year-old was driving when a white minivan pulled alongside him in the 1700 block of East 95th Street, and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Ten minutes prior a man was wounded in a drive-by in Pilsen on the Lower West Side. About 11:15 p.m., the 33-year-old was driving in the 1300 block of West 18th Place, when someone in a passing Jeep Compass fired shots, police said. He was struck in the arm, abdomen, the knee, and drove himself to UIC Hospital but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Four men were wounded in a shooting in South Shore. About 10:20 p.m., the men were outside on a porch in the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue, when three males approached on foot and fired shots, police said. A 39-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn also in fair condition. A 33-year-old man was struck in the chest, arm, and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck in the leg and brought to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Ashburn on the Southwest Side. The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle about 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 83rd Street when three males got out of a white-colored car and began firing shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was serious.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting near a vigil in Austin. About 6:55 p.m., the men were walking past a vigil in a park in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue, when two people approached and fired shots, police said. A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, shoulder and neck. He brought himself to West Suburban Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old was struck in the left leg and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

Seven people were shot Tuesday citywide.