2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park drive-by: police

A man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in West Garfield Park.

The pair were standing on the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when a vehicle drove past them and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was shot in the leg and lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet released his identity.

The other man, 29, struck in the wrist and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.