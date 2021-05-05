2 hurt, 1 critically, in shooting at Austin

Two men were wounded, one critically, Wednesday night in a shooting near a vigil in Austin.

About 6:55 p.m., the men were walking past a vigil in a park in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue when two people approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, shoulder and neck, police said. He brought himself to West Suburban Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 23-year-old was struck the left leg and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

Advertisement

Area Five detectives are investigating.