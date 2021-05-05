Man found fatally shot in the head in front of Armour Square home

A man was found shot to death in front of a home in Armour Square on the South Side Wednesday morning.

A neighbor found the victim, 36, about 6:05 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 200 block of West 37th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s name.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.