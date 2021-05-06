Driver shot several times, crashes car in West Garfield Park

A driver was in serious condition after he was shot several times by people in another car Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At least two shooters opened fire from a maroon car at 6:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway, Chicago police said.

Eleven rounds struck the man’s silver sedan, and three of the bullets hit the 52-year-old man in the abdomen, police said. Media reports showed the man’s car crashed into a concrete barrier.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition police said. No arrests have been made.