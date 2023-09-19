Expand / Collapse search

52-year-old man dies in Chicago house fire after going into cardiac arrest

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Man dies in Chicago house fire after going into cardiac arrest

A 52-year-old man has died after being pulled from a house fire in Englewood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man has died after being pulled from a house fire in West Englewood Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire erupted at a home located in the 5900 block of South Bishop St. around 11 a.m.

CFD says the man was found in the rear bedroom of the home and was in cardiac arrest when he was found.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3

 