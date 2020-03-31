5,994 COVID-19 cases in Illinois as death toll reaches 99

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for a live stream of the press conference.

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 937 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 5,994.

There are also another 26 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 99 people.

The news deaths include 17 people in Cook County, all between 50 and 99-years-old. DuPage County reported two deaths of women in their 70s, while Lake County reported the death of a woman in her 60s.

Ford and Ogle counties are also reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Pritzker also announced an extension of the stay-at-home order in Illinois to April 30.

