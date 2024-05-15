Marine Corps vet Michael Jacobson recognized as Illinois Student Veteran of the Year

A Marine Corps veteran currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) was honored with the prestigious 2024 Illinois Student Veteran of the Year award on Tuesday.

Michael Jacobson's journey is marked by his five years of dedicated service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he played a vital role in conducting counter-insurgency efforts in Afghanistan.

His exemplary service was further acknowledged through awards such as the Good Conduct Medal and Combat Action Ribbon.

Transitioning from military service to academia, Michael is currently immersed in his studies of mechatronics, specializing in robotics and automation engineering at UIC.

The school's Director of Student Veteran Affairs nominated Jacobson for the award.

According to the director, Jacobson's contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he has actively engaged in volunteer work and contributed to the development of prototypes for prosthetics catering to individuals with critical injuries.

Recipients of the Illinois Student Veteran of the Year award are carefully selected for their leadership qualities, academic prowess, and their role as inspirational figures within the veteran community.

Jacobson's recognition marks the fifth time this prestigious award has been presented.