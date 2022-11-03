$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

article

The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Brown, who also goes by "Butt Butt," is known to frequent Gary, Indiana, according to US Marshals.

Brown is 5-foot-9, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Terrill Smith's mother Genniece Smith said she knows Brown and his family.

"I know the whole family. They know me. We know their history. They know our history," Genniece told Fox 2.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Coreyon Brown, contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.