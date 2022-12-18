6 businesses burglarized in Chicago in a matter of hours

Six businesses were burglarized on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

In each incident, the offenders gained entry to a business by smashing the front glass door. The offenders then took property from within the business.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

1400 block of West 47th Street on Dec. 18 at 2:53 a.m.

3000 Block of South Halsted on Dec. 18 at 3:05 a.m.

4600 Block of South Damen Avenue on Dec. 18 at 3:50 a.m.

2000 Block of West 47th Street on Dec.18 between the hours of 1:06 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

800 Block of West 47th Street on Dec. 18 at 2:50 a.m.

900 Block of West 35th Place on Dec. 18 at 3:55 a.m.

The vehicle used in these burglaries is a Dodge Durango with rear license plate CL 16361.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police believe three offenders were in the vehicle at the time of these burglaries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8382.