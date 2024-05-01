Georgia woman charged with murder in South Chicago shooting

article

A Georgia woman was extradited and charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman last year in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Shaunaria Watson, 31, allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Erica Fay Reed on May 12, 2023, in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Watson was arrested in Dekalb County, Georgia and extradited to Chicago on Tuesday. She was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Watson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.