Woman, 26, found fatally shot in South Chicago

A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in South Chicago Friday morning.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive outside in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue just before 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There have been no arrests reported at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.