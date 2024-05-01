Pilsen rally calls for work permits for Illinois migrants

Local labor organizations held a rally in Pilsen on Wednesday, calling on the Biden Administration to issue work permits for migrants in Illinois.

They argue that giving these workers permits could have a positive impact on the economy.

Organizers said permits would also be an important step in making sure employers are not able to take advantage of those workers, driving down wages and allowing poor working conditions to continue.

Speakers at the rally shared their own work experiences and also called on an extension of work permits for migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border.

They said the goal is to raise awareness about how critical the work of immigrants has been to the development of this country.

SOT

The deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights also took part in the event, affirming the Johnson Administration's support for the worker's cause.