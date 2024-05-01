Father arrested after allegedly shooting 19-year-old son to death at Will County forest preserve

A man was shot dead at a Will County forest preserve this week.

Fred Beaugard, 56, of Romeoville, was charged with first-degree murder.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, the Forest Preserve District of Will County police received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access in Plainfield.

Will County Sheriff's police were the first to arrive at the scene and found a victim lying on the ground near a picnic shelter. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

At that time, Beaugard was taken into custody. It was determined that he was the father of the 19-year-old victim.

Police stated that the incident appeared to be domestic, and there was no threat to the public.

Forest Preserve police are continuing to investigate the incident.