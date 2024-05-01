Unanswered questions surround tragic death of 10-year-old boy in foster care in NW Indiana

A young boy's death in Northwest Indiana is shrouded in mystery after he reportedly died in foster care.

Now his loved ones tell us they are looking for answers.

Porter County Sheriff's officials said they have launched an investigation into the 10-year-old's death. But as of Wednesday afternoon, his autopsy results are still pending.

The boy has been identified by family members as Dakota Stevens. They said he's been living in foster care since 2019.

Last Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., paramedics were called to a home in Liberty Township, near Valparaiso, where he was currently staying for a medical emergency.

The boy was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are calling the situation tragic, but have not been able to release additional details.

Nearly one week later, there are still more questions than answers.

Since his death, a social media campaign has even taken off, called "Justice for Dakota."

We've received this statement from the Indiana Dept. of Child Services, shared below:

"Our entire staff is heartbroken by this news. DCS works with stakeholders and partners across the state to investigate the death of a child any time there is suspected abuse or neglect and will take the appropriate action.

DCS foster parents must complete intensive training and education to achieve licensure. Licensure is reexamined each year to ensure the foster family continues to meet DCS requirements, including additional training each year to maintain this license. DCS policy also addresses termination of licensure, which includes circumstances where a foster parent or member of the household has been substantiated for abuse or neglect. Please see Chapter 12-Foster Family Home Licensing, Foster Parent Training, and Indiana Foster Care.

Any reports that a DCS employee was involved are inaccurate."

