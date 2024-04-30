Investigation underway in Indiana after 10-year-old dies following 'medical emergency'

article

A 10-year-old boy died last week after police were called to a home in Porter County, Indiana for a medical emergency.

At about 2:37 p.m. last Thursday, patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Falcon Way for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they located a 10-year-old boy and emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

The boy later died.

Though the medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identification of the juvenile, his family identified him as Dakota Levi Stevens.

No further information was released as officials continue to investigate.