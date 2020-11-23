Gunmen open fire shooting 7 people, killing one in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for at least two gunmen who opened fire at a party in a Brooklyn apartment building injuring six people and killing one person.

Police believe the shooting at a party on Albany Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday was connected to a shooting during a Sweet 16 party in East New York shortly after 9 p.m.

In the first shooting, a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. During the second shooting, a 20-year-old woman was shot and pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

In total, four males and three females were shot. All of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 20.

The latest gun violence comes amid a 95 percent uptick in shooting incidents citywide compared to last year.

