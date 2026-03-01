6 displaced after early morning fire destroys north suburban home, officials say

The Brief A fire that started in an attached garage around 12:30 a.m. Sunday spread to a two-story home in Lincolnwood, displacing six residents; no injuries were reported. The home was deemed uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A large fire tore through a home in north suburban Lincolnwood early Sunday, displacing six people, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out about 12:30 a.m. at a two-story, single-family home in the 6400 block of Komar Avenue.

Lincolnwood fire officials said the blaze started in an attached garage and spread through the main overhead garage door and roof before extending into the home.

Six people were inside at the time and were able to evacuate safely, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. Police and public works crews assisted with cleanup efforts.

Fire officials said the home sustained significant damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.