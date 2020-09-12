6 shot, 2 fatally, in Austin

article

Two people were killed and four others, including a suspect, were wounded in a shootout Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

People at a gathering started arguing about 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue when a male suspect unleashed gunfire into the crowd, Chicago police said. Another person returned fire, striking him in the abdomen.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about their deaths.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Another male victim was struck in the thigh and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers on the scene stood along the crime scene tape as a crowd gathered. One of the gunshot victims was seen lying in an alley before being taken away by an ambulance.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, according to a police source. Area Four detectives are investigating.