6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen High School

Six students were expected to survive after overdosing on prescription medication at Bowen High School on the South Side.

Paramedics were called about 10:45 a.m. to the school at 2710 E. 89th St. for the call of a sick child, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

The school’s principal contacted the nurse’s office for a male student who had passed out after ingesting something, a Chicago police spokesperson said. The school then learned of several other students, all between ages 15 and 17, who passed out under similar circumstances.

Authorities were not sure exactly what medication the students had taken, but they believed it may have been anti-anxiety pills, Langford said.

“They should be fine,” Langford said. “Everybody is expected to make a full recovery.”

Four students were taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, and two others were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition, Langford said.

A spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately reply to a request for comment.