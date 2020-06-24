64 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced another 64 deaths from COVID-19, raising the statewide death count to 6,770.

There are also 715 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing Illinois’ total case count to 138,540, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The newly announced deaths in Cook County ranged in age from a man in his 30s to four women in their 90s, health officials said.

Three percent of people tested for COVID-19 in the past week got a positive result, IDPH said.