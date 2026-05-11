Crash on Chicago's NW Side leaves 7 injured
CHICAGO - Seven people, including three teenage girls, were hurt in a crash Saturday night in Chicago's Belmont Gardens neighborhood.
Chicago crash leaves 7 hospitalized
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Road and Diversey Avenue, according to police.
A sedan being driven by a 17-year-old girl tried to turn eastbound from Pulaski onto Diversey when she hit another sedan that was driving north through the intersection.
The teen driver, a man and three other passengers between 14 and 18 years old were taken to Stronger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.
The 61-year-old driver of the other car, along with a woman who was his passenger, were also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash. There is no word on whether any citations have been issued.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.