Man, 30, shot through door of home on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded early Monday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Back of the Yards shooting
What we know:
The 30-year-old was inside a home just before 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue when a suspect approached and shot several times through the door.
The victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
There were no other reported injuries. Area One detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
No details have been given about the suspect or any motivation behind the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.