Man, 30, shot through door of home on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said someone fired several shots through a home’s door, hitting the 30-year-old victim in the head and shoulder. Detectives are investigating and no suspect information has been released.



A man was shot and seriously wounded early Monday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Back of the Yards shooting

What we know:

The 30-year-old was inside a home just before 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue when a suspect approached and shot several times through the door.

The victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

There were no other reported injuries. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the suspect or any motivation behind the shooting.