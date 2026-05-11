Cook County court to weigh special prosecutor request tied to Operation Midway Blitz

The Brief Attorneys are asking a Cook County judge to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged misconduct by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz. The request follows a state commission report accusing agents of excessive force and unlawful tactics across the Chicago area. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says it cannot file charges without completed law enforcement investigations.



A Cook County judge is set to hear a motion Monday in a growing legal fight over whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate alleged misconduct by federal agents during "Operation Midway Blitz."

Attorneys representing a group of petitioners filed the motion this week, asking the court for permission to add new evidence to the record in support of their request for an independent prosecutor.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. before Judge Erica L. Reddick.

Report on Operation Midway Blitz

The backstory:

The filing centers on a newly released report from the Illinois Accountability Commission, a state panel created by Gov. JB Pritzker through executive order in 2025 to investigate allegations tied to the federal operation.

In its final report issued April 30, the commission accused federal agents of repeatedly using excessive and unjustified force against immigrants, U.S. citizens, protesters, journalists and bystanders during enforcement actions carried out between September and December 2025.

According to the report, investigators reviewed more than 100 hours of video footage, interviewed dozens of witnesses and analyzed court filings, text messages and official reports tied to the operation.

The commission alleged agents conducted random stops based on race or occupation, used violence during arrests and retaliated against people who objected to their tactics.

Among the incidents highlighted was the shooting of Marimar Martinez, who testified publicly before the commission days before the report was released. Martinez said she was shot multiple times by a federal agent without justification.

"I’ve been judged, I’ve been criminalized, I’ve been shot, but I’m still here speaking, and I want change," Martinez told the commission during its final public hearing.

The report and supporting materials were sent to several law enforcement agencies, including the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Chicago police and multiple suburban departments. In a referral letter, commission leaders urged authorities to pursue criminal investigations into the federal agents involved.

Commission Chair Rubén Castillo, a former federal judge, also publicly criticized Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke during a press conference announcing the report’s release.

"If she doesn’t want to investigate, step aside," Castillo said. "Step aside and let a special prosecutor come in and do what needs to be done."

The other side:

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office responded the same day, saying it takes allegations of misconduct seriously but cannot independently launch criminal investigations under Illinois law.

In a public statement, the office said prosecutors can only bring charges after receiving completed investigations from law enforcement agencies. The office also noted that federal agencies are not required to comply with subpoenas issued by state prosecutors.

"To date, the CCSAO has not received a request from law enforcement to review any investigation related to on-duty conduct of a federal immigration agent," the statement said.

Attorneys for the petitioners argue the commission’s findings directly support their request for a special prosecutor by documenting what they describe as widespread criminal misconduct and continued inaction by local prosecutors.

The motion asks the court to formally add the commission’s report, referral letter, public statements and related news coverage into the case record as the legal battle moves forward.