DNC officials visit Chicago this week as 2028 convention bid moves forward

The Brief Democratic Party officials are visiting Chicago next week to evaluate the city’s bid for the 2028 Democratic National Convention. The group will tour the United Center and meet with city and state leaders about logistics and operations. The visit also includes stops at Chicago landmarks and the Obama Presidential Center.



Chicago will take another major step in its bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention this week as top Democratic Party officials visit the city for a multi-day site tour.

Chicago considered for 2028 DNC

What to know:

Beginning Monday, the Chicago 2028 Host Committee will welcome Democratic National Committee leadership, members of the DNC’s site selection committee and the party’s Technical Advisory Group for a three-day visit focused on evaluating the city’s convention proposal.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are expected to take part in the visit, which runs through Wednesday and will focus on the logistical and operational details of Chicago’s bid.

The delegation will tour the United Center, which is expected to play a central role in the city’s proposal to host the convention. Officials will also hold meetings with local stakeholders to discuss transportation, security, infrastructure and Chicago’s ability to handle a large-scale national political event.

The visit also includes several stops designed to showcase Chicago’s culture and landmarks. Committee members are scheduled to visit the Chicago 360 Observation Deck, take part in an architectural boat tour along the Chicago River and attend a reception and guided tour at the Obama Presidential Center ahead of the center’s public opening.

Big picture view:

The Democratic National Committee announced in March that Chicago was among five finalist cities being considered to host the 2028 convention. The other four cities being considered are Atlanta, Boston, Denver and Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bid Committee submitted its formal proposal in response to the DNC’s request for proposals and later met with party officials in February to answer questions about the city’s plans.

Chicago previously hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996 and most recently hosted the 2024 convention.