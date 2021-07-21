68-year-old man stabbed on CTA bus on West Side: police

A 68-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday morning during an argument on a CTA bus on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.



The man was riding a bus in the 2500 block of North Damen Avenue at about 9:13 a.m. when police said he became involved in a verbal altercation with a female passenger.

The woman allegedly stabbed the man several times in the body with a knife and injured his forehead before fleeing the bus in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.