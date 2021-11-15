69-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

A 69-year-old man was carjacked early Monday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was sitting at a red light in his Toyota RAV4 about 12:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Iowa Street, according to Chicago police.

Two Black males allegedly approached the man's vehicle on foot, forced him out at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8261.