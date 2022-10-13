$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx

article

Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx.

Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County.

Authorities say they also found a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices in the search.

Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax. The size of this major cache of candy-colored fentanyl eclipses that of another "rainbow fentanyl" seizure announced in New York last week.

Erickson Lorenzo, 30, and Jefry Rodriguez-Pichardo, 32, were arrested last Friday as investigators carried out a search warrant at 4030 Bronx Boulevard.

They face drug and weapons charges. They were arraigned on Saturday and bail for each man was set at $500,000 cash/$1 million bond/$1 million partially secured bond. They were required to surrender their passports.

Information about lawyers for the two men was unavailable.

The bust topped another one a few days earlier of 15,000 fentanyl pills in Manhattan.