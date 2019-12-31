7 shot, 1 killed Monday across Chicago

Seven people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a double shooting in South Shore.

The man, 23, was outside with another man, 45, about 11:23 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 69th Street when more than one person ran up behind them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old was hit multiple times to his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 45, was struck in the shoulder and was listed in good condition at the same hospital.

A six-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

The boy was walking with a man on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the area of 83rd Street and Exchange Avenue when they heard a gunshot, police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and a family member took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

Three men were wounded in separate shootings throughout the day in Austin on the West Side.

Advertisement

In the latest shooting, a 34-year-old man was outside about 9:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Van Buren Street when someone fired shots, grazing the man in the head, police said.

The man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

About 6 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing in the 900 block of North Long Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

He was hit in the thigh and left hand, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

In the earliest Austin shooting, a 29-year-old man was seated in a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Leamington Avenue when a vehicle pulled up about 3:20 p.m. and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in his leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in good condition, police said.

The first shooting of the day left an employee wounded during an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

A gunman walked into the business about 7:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of West Irving Park Road and demanded money from the front register, Chicago police said. A law enforcement source said it was a 7-Eleven.

He shot an employee in his torso and left without taking any money, police said. The gunman wore a hooded sweatshirt with “space” written on the front.

The employee, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said. No arrests have been made.

Six people were killed and 23 more were wounded over the weekend in shootings across Chicago.