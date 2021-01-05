7 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Seven people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago, including a man who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Englewood on the South Side.

According to a witness, three males wearing ski masks entered the man’s apartment about 9:34 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, and quickly fled after the shooting, Chicago police said. The man, 23, suffered gunshot wounds to his hip, chest and shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information on the death.

About an hour prior, a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Lawndale on the West Side. The 34-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk Street, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue, and found the man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was walking about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, police said. The 34-year-old was struck in the arm and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A man was shot in Chatham on the South Side. Officers found the 26-year-old about 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Lafayette Avenue with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and hand, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 53-year-old man was wounded by stray gunfire as two other people shot at each other inside a South Side CTA Red Line station. The shootout happened about 3:20 p.m. in the mezzanine level of the 69th Street station, according to a statement from police. The man was shot in his arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. A fire department spokesman initially said he was listed in "extremely critical" condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Austin on the West Side. The man was shot in the head about 1:50 p.m. while traveling in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Central Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Thirty people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend citywide.