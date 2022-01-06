7-year-old boy abducted at gunpoint by mother on the Near West Side

A 7-year-old boy was abducted at gunpoint by his mother, who is not his legal guardian, Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

Massiah Vaughn was taken around 4:18 p.m. from the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue by his mother, Lorraine Smith, who was armed with a handgun at the time of the abduction, police said.

Police said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

She is known to frequent areas around the 11th and 15th districts as well as south suburban Maywood, police said.

If anyone sees Vaughn or Smith they are asked to call Area Three investigators at (312) 744-8266 or dial 911.

