7-year-old girl killed, 6-year-old wounded in shooting on the Northwest Side

A girl was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Belmont Central.

The girls, 6 and 7, were sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She hasn’t been identified.

The other girl was struck in the chest and armpit and was taken to the same hospital, where she was stabilized, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

