8 wounded in Thursday shootings

Eight people were wounded Thursday in gun violence incidents across Chicago.

The latest reported shooting left a 49-year-old man in critical condition in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was sitting inside the residence about 10:40 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Emerald Street when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Earlier in the evening, Two men were critically wounded in a shooting before a multi-vehicle crash in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

A 20-year-old and 24-year-old were northbound in a vehicle about 7:26 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, police said. The older man was hit in the head, and the younger man was struck in the head and shoulder. Their vehicle crashed into another SUV, which then rear-ended another vehicle.

Both men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The people involved in the crash declined medical attention.

Less than an hour later, a woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 49-year-old was in a residence about 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Honore Street when two males started arguing and shots rang out, police said. The woman was struck in the hip.

Advertisement

She drove herself to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

In the afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was hurt when he was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was in an alley about 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue when a dark blue vehicle with tinted windows approached him, police said. Someone inside demanded the boy’s property, displayed a handgun and opened fire.

The teen was hit in the leg, and he took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Minutes earlier, two people were shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street and found an 18-year-old in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man showed up later to St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said. He had a gunshot to his chest and leg, and was listed in serious condition.

Police said the men were not cooperating with investigators.

The day’s earliest shooting wounded a man in Douglas Park on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South California Avenue about 11:10 a.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the leg, police said.

He took himself less than a block away to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

On Wednesday, a lone shooting incident hurt one person in Lawndale on the West Side.