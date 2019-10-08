8 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were outside about 2:36 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the face and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man was hit in the eye and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Monday’s latest shooting wounded a 22-year-old man on the Near West Side.

The man was walking in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard about 11 p.m. when someone in a passing white Dodge Charger fired shots at him, police said.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

An hour prior, a man was found unresponsive after a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10 p.m. in the 6700 block of South State Street and found the 23-year-old outside with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

A man was wounded in a drive-by in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking about 9:07 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a passing gray Nissan flashed gang signs and opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.

Another two men were wounded in a second drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6:37 p.m., they were on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Arthington Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old was hit in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, while the second man, 23, was hit in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 4:09 p.m., officers were waved down by a citizen who said a person had been shot in the 100 block of West 103rd Street, police said. There, they found a 23-year-old man who said he was on his way to a store when someone fired shots at him before running off.

The man was struck once in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which four people were killed and 12 wounded in shootings across Chicago.