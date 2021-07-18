8-year-old boy hurt in Gresham double shooting

An 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

Just after 1 a.m., the pair were traveling in a vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man was struck in the back and treated and released on scene, according to police.

There is no one in custody.