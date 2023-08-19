81-year-old woman dies days after assault in Englewood

An elderly woman died days after she was assaulted in an apartment in Englewood on the South Side.

On Sunday, Leonia Tucker, 81, was found inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South May Street with multiple injuries on her face and body, Chicago police said.

She died of her injuries Wednesday at University of Chicago Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been made.