9 students taken to hospital after mace sprayed inside Chicago elementary school: police

Several students were taken to the hospital after a person sprayed mace inside a South Side elementary school Tuesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday inside Paul Revere Elementary School, located at 1010 E. 72nd Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said a fight broke out between a woman and a man inside the school. During the altercation, the woman sprayed mace at the man.

Five girls, ages 13 and 14, and four boys, ages 12 to 14, were also exposed to the chemical irritant, police said.

All nine students were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and were initially listed in good condition, authorities said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, police said.