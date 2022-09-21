A Bushel of Apples: Phase Three Brewing collaborates with Affy Tapple for third year to create fall beer

It has fast become one of the most popular flavor collaborations in Chicago: Affy Tapple caramel apples and Phase Three craft beer.

And this year — they are making more than ever.

For the third year in a row, Phase Three Brewing in Lake Zurich is collaborating with the iconic Affy Tapple company in Niles to produce A Bushel of Apples — a beer that amazingly tastes like you're biting into a peanut covered caramel apple.

Demand for the beer just keeps growing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This year, they brewed nearly 400 barrels — more than twice as much as last year.

Also new this year? A portion of every can sold will go to Gigi's Playhouse in Deerfield — a non-profit agency that provides educational and developmental support for children with down syndrome.

The Affy Tapple beer will hit store shelves throughout Illinois starting next week, and will be on tap at the Barrel of Apples Fall Fest in Lake Zurich the weekend of Sept. 30.