3 suspects allegedly beat, robbed 16-year-old boy on CTA platform: police

Three individuals are accused of beating and robbing a 16-year-old boy on a CTA platform Sunday afternoon.

Henry Coleman, 23, Tyrese Johnson, 23, both of Chicago, and Jordyn Loevassaur, 20, of Haines City, Florida were each charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Around 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Coleman, Johnson and Loevassaur allegedly battered and took property from a 16-year-old boy who was on the Cicero CTA platform at 4800 W. Lake St.

Minutes later, members of the Chicago Police Department arrested the three suspects near the 1600 and 1700 blocks of South State Street.

All three individuals are scheduled for detention hearings on Tuesday.