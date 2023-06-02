A look at events happening this weekend in Chicago

The weekend is finally here and even if all the buzz is about Taylor Swift arriving in town, there are lots and lots of other fun things happening all around the Chicago area.

This Saturday, you can enjoy some great gospel performers for free at Millennium Park because the Chicago Gospel Music Festival is back!

It will feature a number of Grammy-winning artists.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Windy City Hotdog Fest is back for its second year on the North Side this Saturday and Sunday. Some of the most iconic hotdog spots around town will be competing to be named the best in town. They will also have music, vendors and some arts and crafts.

A long-running celebration of art is back in Hyde Park this Saturday. The 57th Street Art Fair is celebrating its 76th year. They will have food, music and activities for kids along with a number of great artist vendors for you to check out. The best part is that admission is free.

The Great Midwest Train Show is coming to the DuPage County Fairgrounds this Sunday and will feature hundreds of model trains and more.