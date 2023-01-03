A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks is tired of being called 'nice'

Two-time Oscar-winning legend Tom Hanks stars in the new dramatic comedy A MAN CALLED OTTO, hitting limited theaters this Friday before going wide on January 13th.

In the film, Hanks plays a depressed man at the lowest point in his life who is known around the neighborhood as being unfriendly – the exact opposite of Hanks’ famous nice guy persona.

The actor sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the decades he’s been asked about being "nice" – and if that every annoyed him.

"Here’s the negative aspect of it," Hanks said. "It assumes that I take my job lightly.

"To be defined as ‘being nice’ means somehow that you come to work and don’t make waves and don’t try too hard and try to take it as easy as possible – and that is not the case at all."

"A Man Called Otto" opens in limited theaters around Chicago on Friday.