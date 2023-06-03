2 young girls reported missing from NW Side last seen at school

article

Chicago police are searching for two young girls who were reported missing from a school in Cragin Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Rodriguez, 12, a.k.a "Li-Li" and Jessica Barron, 13, a.k.a "Jess" were last seen on Friday at Northwest Middle School located in the 5200 block of West Palmer Street around 8:50 a.m.

Rodriguez is 5-foot and weighs roughly 100 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a scratch on her right arm.

Barron is 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 160 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.