2 young girls reported missing from NW Side last seen at school

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Missing Persons
Aaliyah Rodriguez and Jessica Barron (CPD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two young girls who were reported missing from a school in Cragin Saturday morning. 

Aaliyah Rodriguez, 12, a.k.a "Li-Li"  and Jessica Barron, 13, a.k.a "Jess" were last seen on Friday at Northwest Middle School located in the 5200 block of West Palmer Street around 8:50 a.m. 

Rodriguez is 5-foot and weighs roughly 100 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a scratch on her right arm. 

Barron is 5-foot-4 and weighs roughly 160 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.