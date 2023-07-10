Addison man leads police on high-speed chase after blowing stop sign: prosecutors

Bond has been set for a convicted felon from west suburban Addison who is accused of fleeing police when they attempted to pull him over for disobeying a stop sign.

On July 6, shortly before midnight, Villa Park police say they observed 29-year-old Nikko De Pasquale – who is currently on parole – blow through a stop sign at a high rate of speed at Ardmore Avenue and Jackson Street.

Officers attempted to pull him over, but he sped away, reaching speeds of more than 89 mph in a 25-mph zone, prosecutors said.

Police successfully deployed a mobile stop stick which deflated De Pasquale's rear passenger tire, but he continued to flee onto eastbound I-290, according to prosecutors. Officers then used a second mobile stop stick and deflated his front passenger tire.

Prosecutors say De Pasquale continued to flee, getting off the interstate but re-entering heading westbound. His vehicle eventually came to a stop near York Street where he was taken into custody.

"Unfortunately, we have yet to see a significant decrease in the number of cases involving defendants fleeing from police," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This type of conduct is extremely dangerous and puts not only the driver at risk, but also puts the police officers involved and the public in harm’s way. Again, I urge all motorists, if you see flashing lights behind you, pull over."

On Friday, De Pasquale's bond was set at $75,000. He's next due in court on July 31.