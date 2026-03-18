Addison teen, 14, charged after alleged high-speed chase in stolen car

The Brief Police say a 14-year-old led officers on a chase reaching about 70 mph Stolen vehicle was later found abandoned; teen located in nearby shed Judge ordered home detention; next court date set for April 9



An Addison teen is facing felony charges after authorities say he led Oak Brook police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis announced that the 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

The teen appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday, where Judge Kishori Tank ordered his release on home detention.

What we know:

According to authorities, an Oak Brook police officer spotted a Toyota around 1 a.m. stopped past the white line at a red light near Route 83 and Hodges Road.

The officer began following the vehicle and activated emergency lights near 16th Street. The Toyota initially pulled over on the ramp to eastbound Butterfield Road, according to the statement.

Prosecutors said when the officer approached the passenger side, the driver — later identified as the teen — sped away. Investigators allege the teen drove at speeds of about 70 mph along Butterfield Road and ran multiple red lights during the pursuit.

The chase continued into a residential neighborhood, where the officer slowed down and ended the active pursuit but continued following the vehicle’s path. A short time later, the Toyota was found abandoned with significant tire and wheel damage.

With help from a K-9 unit, officers located the teen hiding in a shed behind a home in the 800 block of Saylor Avenue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how the vehicle was stolen or where it was taken from. It is also unclear how long the teen had been in possession of the vehicle before the incident.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured during the pursuit or if any property damage occurred beyond the vehicle.

Additional information about the three other juveniles who allegedly fled the vehicle, including their identities or potential charges, has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Driving is a privilege, not a right," Berlin said. "The allegations that a fourteen-year-old boy attempted to outrun the police in a stolen motor vehicle are extremely disturbing."

Strockis said the situation is part of a broader concern involving stolen vehicles.

"Another stolen vehicle entered Oak Brook with dangerous intent, ultimately leading to an arrest," he said. "It is especially troubling that the driver involved in this incident was only fourteen years old."

What's next:

The teen is scheduled to appear in court again on April 9.

Authorities said charges are pending against three other juveniles who allegedly fled from the vehicle.