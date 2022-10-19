Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

article

An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville.

Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.

The 29-year-old, who is from Hanover Park, was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Williams was found hiding a short distance from where the stabbing occurred and was taken into custody, police said.

She was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and taken to DuPage County Jail.