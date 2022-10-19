Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville.
Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
The 29-year-old, who is from Hanover Park, was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Williams was found hiding a short distance from where the stabbing occurred and was taken into custody, police said.
She was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and taken to DuPage County Jail.