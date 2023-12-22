Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn becomes a winter wonderland

article

Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn turned into a winter wonderland this week!

Thanks to donors, teams were able to bring in a bunch of toys and turn the hospital into a shopping room.

One caregiver from each family was able to choose toys for their child in the hospital and have them wrapped.

The event helped bring some normalcy and joy to families during this holiday season as well as give caregivers some well-deserved rest by enjoying treats and coffee.

Shellie, a certified therapy dog, was also in attendance, caring for those who needed it most.