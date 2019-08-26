Air conditioner thefts reported on South Side: police

article

Police are warning South Side residents of air conditioner thefts reported in Brainerd, Longwood Manor, Morgan Park and Beverly.

In each case, someone entered backyards and took parts from central air conditioning units or the entire appliance, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

Between June 28 and June 30 in the 9400 block of South Normal Avenue

Between July 27 and July 29 in the 9000 block of South Bishop Street

Aug. 2 in the 9800 block of South Halsted Street

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 17 in the 2500 block of West 109th Place

Aug. 12 in the 1400 block of West 108th Street

Aug. 15 in the 9800 block of South Emerald Avenue

Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 in the 10600 block of South Drew Street

Police didn’t have a description of any suspects but said a white work van was seen on surveillance cameras in one incident.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.